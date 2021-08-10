London
Poodle on a scooter
Bryan Mayes

This poodle riding around London on a scooter will make your day

Toffy the toy poodle will give you an instant serotonin boost

Written by
Rhian Daly
Transport for London might be trialling rental e-scooters in central London right now, but none of us will ever look as cool (or cute) on one as the city’s latest social-media star who’s been whizzing up and down our streets. 

That’s likely because none of us are a tiny toy poodle who’s got his own mini scooter – and matching bag. Enter Toffy, who is racking up the TikTok views after his owner posted a video of him zooming around London on a yellow scooter that looks like a bee, front paws on the handlebars and stood up on his hind legs. 

Watch him do his thing – soundtracked by ‘U Can’t Touch This’, of course – in a video that’s already been viewed more than 2,500 times. 

If that’s not enough cuteness for you then note the bee rucksack strapped to his back and the red-and-green bow tie making him look both cute and smart. You’ll also want to check out a video of Toffy in ‘training’ for his big scoot, with his owner pulling him around the house via a big cord. It’s a much better trick than ‘sit’. 

Look closely at that second video and you’ll spot a second toy poodle – Woody – getting a backie on London’s snazziest scooter. An instant serotonin boost to make your day. 

Dogs can sip cocktails at this new Hackney Wick bar – just don’t let them drink and drive.

Here are some other pup-friendly spots in the city to scoot (or walk) to.

