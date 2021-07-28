Your dog can drink cocktails at this new Hackney Wick bar

London dogs are a spoiled breed indeed. They’ve got the epic likes of Hampstead Heath and Beckenham Place Park in which they can fetch sticks to their furry heart’s content, as well as all manner of high-end groomers and doggy daycare specialists. But just like their owners, it turns out that after a long day of dashing about, some of them just want to kick back with a drink.

East London doggie community centre Barkney Wick knows this only too well and has now opened After Bark, the first cocktail bar for pooches. From 5.30pm to 11pm every Thursday to Saturday, you and your dog will be able to swing by and drink non-alcoholic ‘puptails’ (for your faithful hound) and alcoholic cocktails (for you and other humans over the age of 18). Bar snacks, like the vegetarian Lick & Mix, can be enjoyed by both you and your doggo.

The puptails menu features a number of canine classics, including the Bloodhound Mary, Barkarita and Howlapaw Sling. After Bark’s founder Jamie Swan told Reuters just what goes into them: ‘They basically consist of raw beets or raw carrots, and they don't have any preservatives or anything.’ The Great Expawlor is a tray full of shots of apple and raw beet juices. Shots! For dogs!

That’s not all that’s on the menu. ‘We have some lovely teas as well,’ says Swan. ‘A Fish Island Iced Tea, which is just for dogs, has got things like dandelions and burdock which is good for their guts and good for their overall health. So it’s about wellbeing and health, as well as just a lot of fun.’ Which is ideal, because you need never worry about Rex staggering home at midnight, barking rude things to the bedlington terrier next door after having a properly ruff night.

75 Smeed Rd, E3 2NE.

