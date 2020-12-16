LondonChange city
The Bird’s Nest, Deptford
The Bird’s Nest

This pub is helping the vulnerable and homeless but it needs your support

Help Deptford’s The Bird’s Nest carry on doing its good work

By
Chris Waywell
The news that London is going pretty much straight from Lockdown 2 into Tier 3 restrictions is properly dismal for our city’s bars, pubs, restaurants and other hospitality venues. It’s not just the future of these local landmarks and their customers at risk, it’s the amazing work they’ve been doing throughout the turmoil of this year to be genuine community centres, especially for the most vulnerable people, in their corners of the city.

A good example is Deptford pub The Bird’s Nest. As a boozer, it’s long been a rough-and-ready centre for artists, musicians and activists to congregate, gamely resisting the gentrification that is taking over much of the surrounding area. During Lockdown 1, it quickly pivoted to deliver fruit, veg and meat to locals, and now this winter it is running a soup kitchen every Monday where anyone in need – whether vulnerable or homeless – can get free soup and bread until it runs out. The pub is even delivering its soup to vulnerable people at home for free.

But The Bird’s Nest needs help to continue providing its services. With no other income, Tier 3 stretches ahead into a long bleak winter. It’s struggled through most of the year with virtually no government support, and is finally turning to London’s generous punters (er, that’s you btw) to ask for donations to keep it going. We’ve covered a lot of venues asking for your help this year, and there’s sure to be more in the future, but this one is definitely a deserving cause. Give ’em a little something. 

The Bird’s Nest, 32 Deptford Church St, SE8 4RZ. Find its crowdfunder here. More details on its Facebook page.

Find more ways to support London’s restaurants and bars.

