This rarely seen London royal palace is opening up for public tours next year

London has no shortage of historic sites and royal intrigues, but now a major jewel in the capital’s crown is set to finally properly open up to the public.

Between his busy schedule of marrying and beheading his unfortunate wives, King Henry VIII found time to construct St James's Palace, a grand complex of towering turrets and exquisite decor in Westminster. Unlike its bougie bigger neighbour Buckingham Palace – where the King actually lives – St James's Palace is the formal royal court and not usually open to us lowly punters. But next year that’s all about to change.

Following successful trial tours in 2023, you lucky lot will be able to sneak a peak at the gold-gilded opulence of St James’s Palace as soon as next spring.

The tour will let royal fans nerd out about the Palace’s history and our weird and wacky traditions. Built a whopping 500 years ago, the site is a fascinating jumble of Tudor architecture and early 18th-century glamour. Like other old palaces, it’s more of a collection of buildings from different periods of history you can nosy around and explore, from its foundations as a 12th-century leper hospital to surviving bombing in World War II.

St James's is so significant, in fact, that it remains the official seat of the British monarch. When overseas ambassadors come flocking to London, they’re technically not the ambassador to the UK, but the Ambassador to the Court of St James. The palace is so important that it looks like taking photos on the tour won’t be allowed, which we reckon just adds to the regal mystery of it all.

What we do know is that the tour will include a nosey at luscious paintings, fabulous furniture, and towering tapestries that have thus far been stuffed away in the elusive Royal Collection. Other shiny highlights include the Throne Room, the Picture Gallery, and the Proclamation Gallery where the Ascension of King Charles III was held in 2022 (when he boldly battled with some misplaced pens, which was gleefully snapped by the press).

The bejewelled and bedazzled Chapel Royal is sure to be stunning for royalists and republicans alike. The Royal’s private chapel is where Victoria and Albert were married and little Princes Louis and George were christened. If you’re a history buff, royal fanatic or art fan, visiting St James's Palace is sure to be top of your wish list next year.

Check out a sneak peek of the St James’s Palaces's intricate interiors below...

Guided tours of St James's Palace will open in spring 2025, with prices and booking details coming soon.

