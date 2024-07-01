It’s taking over our cities. It’s invading the very fabric of our lives. It’s got your best friend, your coworkers, your morning walks. There’s nothing you can do to escape... the running epidemic.

If you haven’t started running yet, it’s only a matter of time. When you do decide to don the trainers and download ‘Couch to 5k’, you’ll want somewhere with pretty scenery to keep you motivated. Luckily, Metro recently created a list of their favourite running routes in the country, and one in London made the cut.

Dulwich park was the only spot in the capital to make the cut, thanks to its accessibility and ‘wide variety of flora and fauna, including water birds and rose-ringed parakeets’. The south London park has wide, smooth tarmac pavements and loads of grass which makes it ideal for wheelchair users, pram-pushers, and runners alike. It's got a ponds, plenty of trees, and loads of flowers too, so even if you're not a runner it's worth a visit.

There’s a 5k run at Dulwich park every Saturday at 9am, and you can sign up for that here. It's coordinated by Vitality, who say you can 'walk, jog, run, volunteer or spectate,' so truly everyone is welcome.

If Dulwich is a bit far out for you, try out one of our favourite parks somewhere closer to home. We've also got a guide to the city's prettiest walks, if you prefer to enjoy a slower life. You can also have a look at the rest of Metro's picks, which are scattered across the country, here. Choose your favourite and succumb to the urge to run. You know you want to.

Did you see that the V&A is launching a pop-up trail dedicated to Taylor Swift this month?

Plus: Here’s what should be on your queer reading list this Pride.

Get the latest and greatest from the Big Smoke – from news and reviews to events and trends. Just follow our Time Out London WhatsApp channel.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.