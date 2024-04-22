This south London pub features on Taylor Swift’s new album

After dropping her 11th studio album The Tortured Poet Department (with a mammoth 31 songs) on Friday (April 19), Taylor Swift has given her dedicated fans a whole new catalogue of lyrics to memorise, analyse and theorise over.

And among the heartbroken ballads, poet references and Matty Healy take-downs, Swifties have spotted a song supposedly named after Vauxhall pub The Black Dog.

Fans think that track 17 on the album is about Taylor’s London-based ex Joe Alwyn. In the song, she sings: ‘I am someone who until recent events you shared your secrets with and your location. You forgot to turn it off. And so I watch as you walk into some bar called The Black Dog.’

Photograph: The Black Dog

According to the Evening Standard, staff don’t recall the pop singer and movie star ever visiting, but they embraced the shoutout nonetheless. On Friday, they offered a free swift half of Black Dog lager to anyone who recited Taylor lyrics at the bar. As you’d expect, London Swifties made an enthusiastic beeline for the pub, which ended up having to turn people away.

One staff member told the paper: ‘This is the Taylor Swift Effect – anything she touches goes viral. We’re super excited. It was a great atmosphere last night with the fans.

‘We’re not sure if she visited. She might have done – we wouldn’t even know. It’s a possibility but it’s great to keep her fans in suspense.

‘Obviously, we’re in planning mode now because of her upcoming Wembley shows.’

Since the album’s release, the pub has received a load of hilarious five star Google reviews referencing the song and dissing Swift’s ex, Joe. There are also rumours that Taylor is alluding to The Bolter Pub in Bank in another of her songs (titled ‘The Bolter’) but Swifties might be reaching a tad there.

All things Tay Tay

