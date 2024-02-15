You can now go on Taylor Swift walking tours in London

From the earthquake caused by one of her Eras Tour concerts to the Super Bowl game she attended being the most-watched ever, there’s no denying Taylor Swift is one powerful person. And now her influence has spread even further, with walking tours in her honour kicking off in London – all because of just one song.

That’s right, Taylor’s ‘London Boy’ (as any Swifty will already know) includes references to a bunch of north London locations, including Highgate, Hampstead and Camden. And now tour guide company ToursByLocals is capitalising on that by running tours in the area. Sure, this might sound as random as the Idris Elba sample at the start of the song, but the routes do sound pretty fun.

There are a few of bespoke ‘Taylor’d’ (get it?) experiences on offer. The London Boy Highgate to Camden walking tour is a three and a half hour meander from the swish north London neighbourhood through Camden’s Parliament Hill Fields and Hampstead Heath, running all the way to Kentish Town.

Swifties who really know their stuff might spot locations from the ‘Endgame’ music video, as well as pass by Kentish Delight Kebab, which is apparently a favourite of Taylor’s, before ending up in Camden Market.

However, for those who want to really spend a day in the life of the popstar, a whopping eight-hour tour might be the best option. The ‘London Boy’ Full Set Private Walking Tour runs all the way from St James’ Park and Mayfair, past Bond Street, Regent Street, Soho and Covent Garden before a lunch stop in a pub near Lincoln’s Inn Fields. The tour then ventures all the way up to the Heath before finishing in, of course, Highgate.

Got a ‘Blank Space’ in the diary? You can have a look at when and where these tours are kicking off on the ToursByLocals website here.

It’s shaping up to be a big year for London’s Swifties. As we’re sure you already know full well, Taylor herself is heading to the capital this summer. Here is everything you need to know about her Eras Tour in London, from ticket availability to the potential setlist.

