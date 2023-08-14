This south London pub has been named one of the best in the UK

Whether it’s a slightly dingey boozer in need of some major TLC or a swanky ‘taproom’ with 60 different IPAs, everyone has their ideal drinking hole. Pubs across the UK have a remarkable sense of community and this one, which has just been named Greater London Regional Pub of the Year for 2023, is no exception.

There are rumoured to be over 3,500 pubs in greater London, but The Hope in Carshalton stands out from the crowd. This year marks the sixth time in 12 years that the south London boozer has been named Greater London Regional Pub of the Year by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

Impressive, eh? And it’s even more impressive considering that just over a decade ago The Hope was threatened with closure. To save the pub, its regulars clubbed together and created a company (48 West Limited) which subsequently took over the lease, fixtures, fittings and stock. In 2015, the group purchased The Hope’s freehold and it is now owned entirely by the 46 shareholders of 48 West Ltd.

Step inside The Hope and you’ll find a hearty, old-fashioned pub with great beer, top food, good-value prices and solid company. At this pub’s core is a love for real ale, with the venue regularly hosting events for ale enthusiasts. The next one is the Carshalton Straw Jack in September.

In our eyes, the passionate community that keeps The Hope afloat truly makes it a worthy winner. Fancy a pint? You’ll find The Hope at 48 West Street, Carshalton, SM5 2PR.

Did you see Jamie Oliver’s newest London restaurant is in a glamorous Grade I-listed building?

Time Out’s brilliant new podcast, ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’, is out now. Listen to the second episode with Chloe Petts in Streatham.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.