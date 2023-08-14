London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
The Hope, London
Photograph: KJCarchitects

This south London pub has been named one of the best in the UK

It’s picked up a CAMRA prize for the sixth time in 12 years

Written by
Liv Kelly
Advertising

Whether it’s a slightly dingey boozer in need of some major TLC or a swanky ‘taproom’ with 60 different IPAs, everyone has their ideal drinking hole. Pubs across the UK have a remarkable sense of community and this one, which has just been named Greater London Regional Pub of the Year for 2023, is no exception. 

There are rumoured to be over 3,500 pubs in greater London, but The Hope in Carshalton stands out from the crowd. This year marks the sixth time in 12 years that the south London boozer has been named Greater London Regional Pub of the Year by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

Impressive, eh? And it’s even more impressive considering that just over a decade ago The Hope was threatened with closure. To save the pub, its regulars clubbed together and created a company (48 West Limited) which subsequently took over the lease, fixtures, fittings and stock. In 2015, the group purchased The Hope’s freehold and it is now owned entirely by the 46 shareholders of 48 West Ltd. 

Step inside The Hope and you’ll find a hearty, old-fashioned pub with great beer, top food, good-value prices and solid company. At this pub’s core is a love for real ale, with the venue regularly hosting events for ale enthusiasts. The next one is the Carshalton Straw Jack in September.

In our eyes, the passionate community that keeps The Hope afloat truly makes it a worthy winner. Fancy a pint? You’ll find The Hope at 48 West Street, Carshalton, SM5 2PR.

Did you see Jamie Oliver’s newest London restaurant is in a glamorous Grade I-listed building?

Time Out’s brilliant new podcast, ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’, is out now. Listen to the second episode with Chloe Petts in Streatham.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox. 

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on city identity

      You may also like
      You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site Map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.