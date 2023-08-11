Jamie Oliver’s newest London restaurant is in a glamourous Grade I-listed building

Jamie Oliver is returning to the London dining scene, four years after his UK-wide chain of restaurants, Jamie’s Italian, as well as London’s Fifteen and Barbecoa, went into administration.

The celeb chef will be launching his comeback inside a fancy schmancy Grade I-listed building in Covent Garden. Jamie Oliver Catherine Street will open in November and plans to celebrate independent British producers and suppliers.

Head chef Chris Shail and pastry chef Emma Jackson (Soho Farmhouse and Petersham Nurseries) will be creating the new spot’s menu alongside Oliver, and they’ll be using ingredients from the tasty likes of Westcombe Dairy, Cobble Lane Cured and Hill Street Chocolate. There’ll also be a collaboration with Walthamstow’s excellent Wild Card Brewery.

‘I’m extraordinarily excited to be opening Jamie Oliver Catherine Street in the heart of Covent Garden, and stepping back into the UK restaurant industry that I love so dearly,’ said Oliver. ‘It feels like an opportunity to celebrate where I’ve come from, and I’ll be sharing dishes inspired by the food that’s shaped me, dishes that I grew up cooking on the line.’

He added: ‘My hope is that Jamie Oliver Catherine Street will be a wonderfully welcoming, happy place to dine, with great service, and delicious food at its heart. We’ll be going big on daily specials and have a robust menu that offers something for everyone. It definitely feels like a pivotal moment in my career, and some of the very best of my restaurant teams over the years have come back to join me on this next part of the journey. To say I’m excited is an understatement.’

Find Jamie Oliver Catherine Street at 6 Catherine Street, WC2B 5JY from November.

Chuku’s in Tottenham is teaming up with Yard Sale for a limited edition lamb and jollof pizza.

Check out all the best new London restaurant openings in August.

Time Out’s brilliant new podcast, ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’, is out now. Listen to the second episode with Chloe Petts in Streatham.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.