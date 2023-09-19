This south London train station could be getting a major upgrade

Battersea Park could be getting step-free access, a brand-new entrance and much more

London’s transport network always seems to be growing and changing, whether that be with new train services like the Elizabeth line or dazzling station glow-ups like the ones in Leyton and Colindale. And now yet another London train station is having some work done: Battersea Park is about to get some major upgrades.

Wandsworth Council and Network Rail are refurbing Battersea Park so that it has step-free access. According to transport expert IanVisits, the plans feature a new pedestrian route spanning the north and south sides of the station, as well as a new station entrance.

The Zone 2 station serves the South London Line and Brighton Main Line, currently managed by Southern trains. It’s also known for its dazzling exterior, which plays on a Venetian Gothic style. Venice architecture, in the heart of south London? It’s pretty cool – here’s a pic of it.

Photograph: Geof Sheppard / Wikimedia Commons

Battersea Park station isn’t to be confused with Battersea Power Station, which is the brand-new terminus of the Northern Line and already kitted-out with swish step-free access. The stations at Battersea Park and Battersea Power Station do, however, share an Oyster card connection.

If all goes to plan, Battersea Park’s upgrades could be complete by sometime in 2026.

