This south London train station is getting a historic refurb

Centuries-old features will be brought into the 21st century at the Grade II-listed Blackheath station

Everyone needs a little love and attention sometimes, even train stations.

Blackheath station, a south London rail stop served by Southeastern, is one such station. The Grade II-listed structure is in dire need of a makeover, after years of its weather-proof canopies falling apart or being dismantled in order to avoid chunks of wood falling onto the rails.

According to London transport expert IanVisits, both of Blackheath’s platforms’ overhead canopies are set to be completely revitalised with replacement timber where necessary, plus a brand-new lick of paint which will seal in the original lead paint which was used when the station was built in the nineteenth century. This is the safest way to make sure no passengers end up with lead poisoning, which would be less than ideal.

The terminus is also set to get a brand new colour scheme. Its current blue boards will be replaced with green in order to match the rest of the stations on the route. As if that wasn’t enough, brand-new glass is set to replace the original wire-framed glass on the railway bridge.

Funding has come from a few different places, including the Rail Heritage Trust, which protects the history of our railways, and the Blackheath Society.

There are no current dates for works to begin, but planning permission was received back in April, so it will likely be soon. Enjoy your lovely new paint job, Blackheath. You’ve earned it.

