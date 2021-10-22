[title]
There are no Frida Kahlo paintings in any UK public collection, so this is a seriously rare chance to see one of her amazing works. It’s on display at Sotheby’s, but you’ve only got this weekend to go see it.
It's at Sotheby's for this weekend only
