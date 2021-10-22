Frida Kahlo is one of the great icons of art history: immediately recognisable, hugely influential. And this weekend, her ultimate self-portrait – ‘ultimate’ in the sense that it’s the last fully realised self-portrait she produced before she died in 1954, but you know, it’s also very good – is going on display at Sotheby’s here in London. It’s then being shipped off to New York for their big November evening auction, where it’s estimated to sell for over $30 million.





The painting shows Kahlo with her artist husband Diego Rivera on her forehead as a sort of human third eye, with Rivera possessing a third eye of his own. What does it mean? Well, Sotheby’s describe it as ‘enigmatic’, so no one knows, is the answer. But it’s still a stunning example of Kahlo’s approach to portraiture.



There are no Frida Kahlo paintings in any UK public collection, so this is a seriously rare chance to see one of her amazing works. It’s on display at Sotheby’s, but you’ve only got this weekend to go see it.



. Fri Oct 22-Sun Oct 24. More details Sotheby's . Fri Oct 22-Sun Oct 24. More details here

Want more? Here are the top ten exhibitions in London.

Want more, but for nothing? Here are the best free exhibitions in London.