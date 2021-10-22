London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Courtesy Sotheby's
Courtesy Sotheby's

This super-rare Frida Kahlo painting is on display in London, but only for a few days

It’s at Sotheby’s for this weekend only

Written by
Eddy Frankel
Advertising
Frida Kahlo is one of the great icons of art history: immediately recognisable, hugely influential. And this weekend, her ultimate self-portrait – ‘ultimate’ in the sense that it’s the last fully realised self-portrait she produced before she died in 1954, but you know, it’s also very good – is going on display at Sotheby’s here in London. It’s then being shipped off to New York for their big November evening auction, where it’s estimated to sell for over $30 million. 

The painting shows Kahlo with her artist husband Diego Rivera on her forehead as a sort of human third eye, with Rivera possessing a third eye of his own. What does it mean? Well, Sotheby’s describe it as ‘enigmatic’, so no one knows, is the answer. But it’s still a stunning example of Kahlo’s approach to portraiture. 

There are no Frida Kahlo paintings in any UK public collection, so this is a seriously rare chance to see one of her amazing works. It’s on display at Sotheby’s, but you’ve only got this weekend to go see it. 

Sotheby's. Fri Oct 22-Sun Oct 24. More details here
Want more? Here are the top ten exhibitions in London.
Want more, but for nothing? Here are the best free exhibitions in London.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.