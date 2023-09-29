London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
CCTV camera in London
Photograph: Shutterstock

This surprising London borough has the most CCTV cameras

Big Brother is watching you – especially if you live in this west London borough

Ed Cunningham
Written by
Ed Cunningham
Advertising

CCTV cameras are everywhere you look in London. Not just in public places like on buses and in tube stations, these days cameras are in every shop and every pub. Increasingly, they’re even used on private property by homeowners. All in all, one study reckons the capital might have nearly 950,000 CCTV cameras.

When guessing which London borough has the most CCTV cameras, most of us would, naturally, name somewhere in central London. But Greater London also has tonnes of cameras – in fact, one of the most camera-heavy areas of the entire UK is an outer London borough.

A new study by Get Licensed called ‘Big Brother Britain’ has revealed the areas of the country with the most CCTV cameras. To get its results, Get Licensed asked councils around the country how many cameras were trained on public spaces.

It turns out that London’s Big Brother capital is the borough of Hillingdon. Surprising, eh? On the outer edge of west London, Hillingdon apparently has a whopping 1,170 public space cameras. The study reckons that the borough’s relative affluence helps its council afford such an extensive camera network.

Hillingdon was the third-most camera-covered place in the UK, but fourth was another London spot: Greenwich. The southwest-central borough apparently has 911 cameras in public spaces. Another London borough, Hammersmith and Fulham, rounded out the top ten with 581 cameras.

Obviously, the number of CCTV cameras in these boroughs is likely to be in reality much, much higher. After all, these are just council-funded, public-facing ones. The study didn’t take into account cameras in private places like shops, restaurants, pubs, offices or homes.

So, Big Brother is watching you! And if you’re in Hillingdon, he’s watching you even more closely. You can read Get Licensed’s full study here.

Did you see that this famously grim place has been named London’s best commuter town?

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant new podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: episode eight with Hans Ulrich Obrist in South Kensington is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on city identity

      You may also like
      You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site Map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.