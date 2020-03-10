This tiny remote Scottish island is looking for new residents

If moving to a remote island in Scotland’s Inner Hebrides sounds quite appealing right now, well, let’s just say we’re not massively surprised. Luckily, one such island is actively looking for new residents.

The Isle of Rum, a tiny rocky island which neighbours Eigg and the Isle of Skye, is just eight miles from end to end and home to around 40 people. Now Rum is attempting to increase its headcount by advertising for new people to come and live there.

The Isle of Rum Community Trust is looking for residents to move into four new eco-homes, which are currently being built on the island. The two-bedroom houses, which are expected to be completed by June, are on the edge of Kinloch village, and have impressive views of Rum Cuillin mountain. Plus, you’ll have these lovely guys for company...

You’ll get ‘affordable rent’ on the island hideaways, and when it comes to work, the trust says there are job opportunities in ‘childcare, food production, house maintenance, fish farming or marine and mountain tourism’.

Young families and those with a trade or skill that could help boost the local economy will be considered favourably, but primarily the island is looking for ‘dynamic individuals or families who are keen to fit into the island way of life and help drive positive change for this young and growing community’.

Sound like you? Totally done with London? The deadline for applications is April 6.

Forms and more info can be accessed here or by emailing development@isleofrum.com

