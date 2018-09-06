As if the excitement of London Cocktail Week approaching wasn't enough (yep, a week filled with cocktails!), this October, the capital will also play home to one of Paris’ most innovative and celebrated cocktail bars for one weekend only.

Taking over London’s Experimental Cocktail Club on October 2 and 4 will be Le Syndicat, France’s enigmatic dive bar. This five-star hangout (according to, well, us) is infamous for its French-only spirit menu, and for the weekend, this pop-up will be sending their head bartender to ECC to serve up drinks made with orange liqueur Grand Marnier. Expect four individual cocktails on the menu – the citrusy The Smoking Car, the dry and strong The Last Man Standing in ECC, The Grand Marnier and the Juliette is mad in ECC, a sweet and sour concoction that'll knock your socks off. All the drinks will be soundtracked to Le Syndicat's signature hip-hop tunes.

Le Syndicat isn't the only bar emigrating to our city for London Cocktail Week: last month, it was announced that famous New York cocktail bar/pub hybrid The Dead Rabbit Grocery and Grog would be setting up shop at Bethnal Green's Sun Tavern on Tue Oct 2. Time to start planning your drinking diary.

