This ultra-prestigious award has only been given to one bar in the world – and it’s in London

A few months back, Time Out reported on the launch of a brand-new guide for judging bars around the world. Called the Pinnacle Guide, it awards ‘pins’ to worthy bars in a very similar way to how the Michelin Guide gives out ‘stars’ to restaurants.

Back in May at the launch of the Pinnacle Guide, two London bars – Nipperkin and The Spy Bar At Raffles – were awarded two pins, which was the highest number of pins received by any bar in the world at the time. One pin means ‘excellent’, two indicates ‘outstanding’ and three denotes an ‘exceptional’ bar.

In the Pinnacle Guide’s latest update, 20 more bars around the world were awarded pins – and, excitingly, the guide dished out its first ever three-pin rating. Even more thrillingly, that three-pin bar is in London.

Congratulations, Lyaness! Owned by award-winning mixologist Ryan Chetiyawardana, Lyaness sits in the Sea Containers Hotel and is no stranger to awards. Making the World’s 50 Best Bars list in 2019, it’s known for its scientific-style experimentation and creative use of ingredients.

Photograph: Lyaness Bar / Pinnacle Guide

Speaking about Lyaness’ achievement, Pinnacle Guide co-founder Dan Dove said: ‘There was a resounding consensus from our assessors and reviewers that Lyaness embodied a meticulous, yet effortless sense of hospitality – and a commitment behind the scenes to its team that truly set it apart.

‘This recognition is a testament to the incredible talent, innovation, and care that Lyaness and its team have put into their work and it’s a milestone not just for The Pinnacle Guide, but for the entire industry.’

And we agree. Lyaness boasts a five-star review on Time Out, with our reviewer saying it crafts ‘awesome drinks that make you think’.

The Pinnacle Guide awards pins based on a thorough process that includes ‘rigorous assessment modules’, ‘spot check interviews’ and ‘anonymous in-bar reviews’. Bars can only be considered for a pin if they nominate themselves.

You can find the new and updated list of pinned bars on the Pinnacle Guide website here.

Get the latest and greatest from the Big Smoke – from news and reviews to events and trends. Just follow our Time Out London WhatsApp channel.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.