The Nomad in Covent Garden will have you reaching for your camera

Tomorrow something new is opening. Something big.

Nomad is a hotel in New York noted for its Michelin-starred kitchen, exceptionally attractive library, cool bar and rooftop dining. It's nice! So nice in fact that its owners saw fit to open one in LA, then Las Vegas, and now... London.

Heading things up in the kitchen is going to be Ashley Abodeely, previously Executive Chef at The Firehouse in Los Angeles. The hotel boasts two eateries: The Atrium (focusing on local, seasonal produce and featuring dishes like stuffed chicken for two and the ominous-sounding Seafood Tower) and Side Hustle, which is Nomad’s take on the 'classic British pub' (with Mexican sharing plates, obvs).

The other real draw is the decor. Much of it is, my younger, more vital colleagues assure me, 'extremely extra'.

Nomad London's building was formerly known as the Bow Street Magistrate's Court And Police Station, a Grade II-listed structure (you know the one). The new design is a collab between Nomad and New York-based studio, Roman and Williams, creators of some fairly stunning interiors. It's fair to say they've played a blinder with the London hotel. It's quite mad! In a really splendid way.

The Covent Garden location means it's also within spitting distance of some excellent food and drink. The Connaught Bar (a very good bar indeed), Koya, Hoppers, Din Tai Fung and loads more besides.

Food included on the hotel's launch menu includes: sea bream crudo with radishes, mint and pickled strawberries; suckling pig confit with wild greens and smoked bacon jam and cauliflower roasted with vadouvan, figs and almond.

Book your stay at the Nomad (or just dinner or a drink) right here.

