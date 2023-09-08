This unlikely London uni has been nominated for University of the Year

It was recognised for its inclusivity and diversity, as well as its community action

When it comes to ranking the best universities in the country (or the world), it isn’t just about results. Sure, getting good grades and high-flying jobs is a decent measurement of a uni’s quality, but other stuff like student happiness, quality of facilities and inclusivity are also vital to students having a great university experience.

And it’s exactly those latter measures that’ve been taken into consideration by Times Higher Education in its nominations for 2023 University of the Year. Six higher education establishments were nominated – and they aren’t necessarily ones you typically see topping university rankings.

None other than the University of East London has made this year’s cut. The Newham-based uni, which was founded in 1898 and has campuses in Stratford and Docklands, was noted as ‘one of the most socially inclusive and diverse universities’.

UEL apparently ‘delivers life-changing benefits for the communities [it] serves every single day’. Which sounds exactly like something a great university should do, doesn’t it?

Other universities shortlisted included Anglia Ruskin University, University of Exeter, Liverpool School of Tripical Medicine, University of South Wales and University of York.

Here’s to hoping UEL eventually wins THE’s University of the Year! You can find out more about the nominees on the THE website here.

