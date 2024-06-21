This viral New York-style pizzeria is opening a second London site

Over the past few years London has become over-run with Neapolitan pizza joints. Everywhere you go, it’s sourdough base this, fior di latte that. So it’s about time somebody said, enough! We’re here to tell you about the next pizza craze: New York style slices.

So we’re happy to say that Alley Cats, a viral New York-style pizzeria, is opening a second London site. After the success of its Marylebone joint, the restaurant is bringing its NY ‘za to the King’s Road in Chelsea.

It will be serving up 14-inch thin and crispy pizzas created by head chef Francesco Macri, using recipes passed down from his grandmother and learned from working in Rome and London. Menu highlights include pork and beef meatballs in slow cooked tomato sauce or the candied bacon for starters. And pizza options include a vodka sauce pie with aged buffalo mozzarella; a pepperoni with jalapenos and honey; and white base pizzas including a mushroom and taleggio ‘za with red onion jam and fried sage. Sounds banging.

For vibes, expect red and white chequered table cloths, church pew seating and episodes of The Sopranos endlessly projected onto the restaurant’s exposed brick walls (we’re not joking).

Alley Cats Chelsea is expected to open in early August, with the exact date still to be confirmed. It will be open from midday to 11pm seven days a week on at 342 King’s Road, and it will be walk-ins only. Find all the info on their website here.

