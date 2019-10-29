This website is basically Airbnb for campervans

Bored of uninspiring hotel rooms? Book a more adventurous overnight stay with Camptoo. It’s basically the Airbnb of campervans – you can hire an array of privately owned vans to escape the city in (as long as you have a clean driving licence).

Just select a van that’s near you – we borrowed one from a lovely guy named Ben in Wimbledon – and head off on to the open road and into the wild. There are thousands of gorgeous outdoorsy places within a three-hour drive of London where you can camp, like the New Forest.

Be sure to pre-book your spot before you travel, via the Camping and Caravanning Club website, so you don’t end up pitch-less. The rustic Camping in the Forest campsite near Brockenhurst is a great option. You’ll be parked near friendly New Forest ponies that wander right up to your van to say hello.

Ben’s super clean and tidy van came equipped with a fridge, all cooking utensils and bedding, though what’s included does vary from van to van. Driving a campervan is a fun way to travel. It’s budget-friendly, means you don’t have to pack a proper suitcase and is ideal if you want to spend some time kipping in the great outdoors without having to sleep under canvas. We’re sold.

Campervan rental starts from £80 a night. Find out more here.

