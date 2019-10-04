Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right This weekend’s Fungi Fest is proof that London is obsessed with mushrooms
By Alexandra Sims Posted: Friday October 4 2019, 5:31pm

Photograph: Mama Xanadu

Fungi are giving a big fuck you to avocados. Their rep is really beginning to, well, mushroom. Sunday sees the launch of a new event – Fungi Fest – where foragers, activists and scientists will all be evangelising about their cultural importance. Stalls will be flogging fresh fungi and growing kits to help visitors continue a ‘mycelial journey’. Meanwhile, Somerset House recently announced plans for a brilliantly bizarre-sounding 2020 exhibition called ‘Mushroom: The Art, Design and Future of Fungi’. Slightly terrified of the dawn of the shroom? We’re here if you need morel support. 

Here’s where to find the shrooms: 

Fungi Fest: Hoxton Docks. Haggerston Overground. Sun Oct 6. From £35.

Mushroom: The Art, Design and Future of Fungi’: Somerset House. Tube: Temple. Jan 31-Apr 26 2020. Price tbc.

