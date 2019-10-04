This weekend’s Fungi Fest is proof that London is obsessed with mushrooms

Fungi are giving a big fuck you to avocados. Their rep is really beginning to, well, mushroom. Sunday sees the launch of a new event – Fungi Fest – where foragers, activists and scientists will all be evangelising about their cultural importance. Stalls will be flogging fresh fungi and growing kits to help visitors continue a ‘mycelial journey’. Meanwhile, Somerset House recently announced plans for a brilliantly bizarre-sounding 2020 exhibition called ‘Mushroom: The Art, Design and Future of Fungi’. Slightly terrified of the dawn of the shroom? We’re here if you need morel support.

Here’s where to find the shrooms:

Fungi Fest: Hoxton Docks. Haggerston Overground. Sun Oct 6. From £35.



‘Mushroom: The Art, Design and Future of Fungi’: Somerset House. Tube: Temple. Jan 31-Apr 26 2020. Price tbc.

Want to get in on the veggie action? Here are the best pick your own fruit and veg farms near London.



Find more great things to do this month with our October guide.