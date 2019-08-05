London’s best pick-your-own fruit and vegetable farms

Sick of supermarket plastic? Go straight to the root with a day of fruit and vegetable picking on these farms in and around London. As soon as the weather starts to warm, the pick-your-own season begins and stretches right through to the autumn. Whether you want to pluck summer-ripe berries, leafy greens and root veg or gather autumnal apples, pumpkins and squashes, these farms all have acres of PYO fields to keep you busy. Not only does a sunny day of fruit picking make a glorious, cobweb-blasting day trip from London, it's also a brilliant way to bump up your green credentials by picking up groceries without all the shrinkwrap and it'll keep the kids entertained (few a for hours anyway).

REMEMBER: Always ring up the farm or check their website before you visit to find out what produce is available as crop seasons change from year to year. And no eating while you pick, keep all your juicy finds in their punnets for weighing up.

RECOMMENDED: Outdoor London