This west London bridge is getting a new segregated cycle lane

There are plenty of benefits to cycling in London, from lowering your carbon footprint to improving your fitness. One major downside to travelling by two wheels in the city, however, is safety.

But now things might be looking up for cycling west Londoners, as construction has begun on a new cycle lane leading onto Putney Bridge. This is great news for the area’s accessibility to cyclists – the bridge is an important link between Wandsworth, Hammersmith and Fulham.

‘Segregated’ lanes usually involve physical barriers to make sure they remain bike-only and separated from the rest of the traffic. The makeover is aimed not only at protecting cyclists from larger vehicles, but also limiting the temptation for pedestrians to cross the road when they shouldn’t.

The plan is to revamp this section of the street in three stages. First, Wandsworth Council will install traffic lights at the junction of Putney High Street, Putney Bridge and Lower Richmond Road. Then, the council will remove some of the pedestrian islands, saying that this will speed up crossing time, resulting in fewer people being tempted to cross when the pedestrian signal is red.

After that, a segregated cycle lane heading north towards Fulham from the Putney Bridge Road junction will be introduced. The bridge itself already has a cycle lane, but the upgrades will mean cyclists can approach it more safely.

The work is expected to continue until the end of the year. Some of the construction is scheduled to take place at night to avoid disrupting the already-hectic traffic in the area. Additional upgrades to the pavement and the reload surface are due for completion in 2025.

