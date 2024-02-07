The world’s newest three Michelin star restaurant is in London

One London resto has been awarded the highest honour in the culinary world

London’s food scene truly is one of the best in the world. And as a testament to that, the Michelin guide has just handed out a bucketload of stars to some of our city’s most esteemed restos.

From Michelin newcomers like Chishuru and Akoko to stalwarts of London fine dining like The Ritz, this year’s list of Michelin-starred restaurants is shaping up to be mighty fine. But one restaurant has proved itself to be even finer than the rest, being awarded a mega three Michelin stars – the highest accolade a restaurant can get.

The Ledbury in Notting Hill has been awarded the highest honour in the culinary world. Helmed by the chef Brett Graham, the modern European eatery has had two Michelin stars since 2010, but now 14 years later has proven itself to be even better.

Currently, there are 144 three-starred restaurants in the world and only six of them being in London. The Ledbury has joined the ranks of uber posh restaurants including Hélène Darroze at the Connaught and Alain Ducasse at the Dorchester.

According to Time Out’s former food editor Tania Ballentine, dishes at The Ledbury ‘are as close to perfection on a plate as you’ll get in this town’. How do we book a table?

