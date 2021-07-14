Dalston Wine Club is for the next gen of wine drinkers

Dalston Wine Club isn’t like other wine clubs.

Rather than knocking back dusty bottles of Beaujolais in a Home Counties semi, these guys hold cute little gatherings at Hackney wine bar Silver Lining – or on London Fields itself! – and let you snack on a bar menu of nice French dishes while you sup.

There will be no arguing with your uncle Ian about tannins here, no thank you. Instead there will be nice chats and respectful glugging. Founded by Hannah Crosbie last year, Dalston Wine Club is all about getting amazing bottles to a new generation of wine drinkers.

Crosbie spent lockdown hosting online tastings and now the real thing is back. Following on from June’s sold-out event, which put a spotlight on Bethnal Green’s Renegade Urban Winery, Dalston Wine Club’s next outing at Silver Lining will be a Pét-Nat party, with a flight of four sparkling natural wines for attendees to sip on during the evening of July 29.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dalston Wine Club (@thedalstonwineclub)

We have no doubt that they’ll tell you much more on the night, but here’s a quick primer: pétillant-naturel is a naturally sparkling wine made using ancient methods. It’s cloudy and comes with a beer-style crown cap, is quite delish and has a low-ish ABV. We like it a lot, thanks for asking.

Silver Lining’s GM, Sarah Maddox will co-host the event. Silver Lining is the UK’s first dedicated orange wine bar and shop, with over 50 varieties of orange wine. You don’t need us to tell you that that’s a lot of orange wine.

Tickets to the event cost £35 and include four glasses of plonk. Get them at hannahcrosbie.com on July 15. Happy drinking.

Silver Lining, 13 Morning Lane, E9 6ND.

Here are some other good places to drink wine in London.

A beginner’s guide to natural wine, courtesy of Time Out London.