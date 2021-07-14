London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Interior of a bar with blue walls
Photograph: Silver Lining

This wine club wants to be different from all the other wine clubs

Dalston Wine Club is for the next gen of wine drinkers

By Leonie Cooper
Advertising

Dalston Wine Club isn’t like other wine clubs. 

Rather than knocking back dusty bottles of Beaujolais in a Home Counties semi, these guys hold cute little gatherings at Hackney wine bar Silver Lining – or on London Fields itself! – and let you snack on a bar menu of nice French dishes while you sup.

There will be no arguing with your uncle Ian about tannins here, no thank you. Instead there will be nice chats and respectful glugging. Founded by Hannah Crosbie last year, Dalston Wine Club is all about getting amazing bottles to a new generation of wine drinkers.

Crosbie spent lockdown hosting online tastings and now the real thing is back. Following on from June’s sold-out event, which put a spotlight on Bethnal Green’s Renegade Urban Winery, Dalston Wine Club’s next outing at Silver Lining will be a Pét-Nat party, with a flight of four sparkling natural wines for attendees to sip on during the evening of July 29.

We have no doubt that they’ll tell you much more on the night, but here’s a quick primer: pétillant-naturel is a naturally sparkling wine made using ancient methods. It’s cloudy and comes with a beer-style crown cap, is quite delish and has a low-ish ABV. We like it a lot, thanks for asking. 

Silver Lining’s GM, Sarah Maddox will co-host the event. Silver Lining is the UK’s first dedicated orange wine bar and shop, with over 50 varieties of orange wine. You don’t need us to tell you that that’s a lot of orange wine. 

Tickets to the event cost £35 and include four glasses of plonk. Get them at hannahcrosbie.com on July 15. Happy drinking. 

Silver Lining, 13 Morning Lane, E9 6ND.

Here are some other good places to drink wine in London.

A beginner’s guide to natural wine, courtesy of Time Out London.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on Love Local

      Latest news

        Read next

          Advertising

          Get us in your inbox

          Loading animation
          Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

          By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

          🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

          Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

          Time Out

          About us

          Contact us

          Time Out products

          Time Out magazine

          Site Map
          © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.