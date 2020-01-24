Not sure where to celebrate Chinese New Year in London? We’ve got plenty of suggestions – but if we had to pick just three of the options on offer right now in the capital, here’s what we’d go for. From a party in one of the city’s best food courts to a community-focused walking tour and a special Indo-Chinese menu, these are all well worth venturing out for.

Photograph: Bang Bang Oriental

Dance the night away at Bang Bang Oriental

Colindale’s pan-Asian food court is a special place all year round, but it’s especially lively right now. Tonight it’s throwing a party from 7pm to 9pm that’s free to enter. It’ll feature lion dancing, performances by the Harrow Chinese School and, of course, plenty of fantastic things to eat. Bang Bang’s Money God will be handing out red envelopes containing raffle tickets – you could be in with a chance to win vouchers, hampers and even return flights to Taipei. Find out more here.

Photograph: vvoe/Shutterstock.com

Go on a Chinatown Stories walking tour

Walk off your Chinese New Year meal with a guided tour of Chinatown next Wednesday (January 29). You’ll be supporting the Chinatown community: all the guides are trained community volunteers and a donation from each ticket supports charities working in the area. Taking in nine streets and four gates, it’s a celebration of a unique London district, and the vast contributions made by those who’ve lived and worked there. After working up an appetite, you’ll sit down for a family-style lunch. You can buy tickets here (remember to select your dietary requirements, or email them to info@chinaexchange.uk).

Photograph: Fatt Pundit

Feast at Fatt Pundit

If you’ve never tried Indo-Chinese cuisine, now’s the time. London is home to many a restaurant serving the fusion dishes created when Chinese migrants arrived in Kolkata; they’re mostly outside the centre of town. If you’re in Zone 1 on Saturday, though, Fatt Pundit is serving some special Chinese New Year dishes. Expect spicy Szechaun momos that meld Chinese flavours with the traditional steamed dumplings of Nepal and Bhutan, rabbit wontons and lamb boti paratha, plus some surprises on the night. Find out more here.

