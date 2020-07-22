Three-Ingredient Recipe: Adrian Hernandez Farina’s Dirty Cheese Toastie

Welcome to our cookery series Three-Ingredient Recipe, where London chefs share the tastiest, simplest dishes they know. Today, Adrian Hernandez Farina of Coal Rooms and Fat Boy BBQ takes charge with his take on a classic grilled cheese.

Dirty Cheese Toastie

‘This toastie’s good on its own, but if you want to level it up add any hot sauce you’ve got around the house. That makes for a legendary sandwich.’

What you need

1. White bloomer.

2. Cultured butter.

3. Raclette cheese.

What you need to do

1. Turn your stove on to medium heat and put a non-stick or cast-iron pan on it while you butter up the bloomer.

2. Butter both sides of the bloomer on the inside and only one side of the outside. This will be the first side to touch the pan.

3. Add your sliced or grated raclette to the inside of the bloomer and place on the hot pan, buttered side down.

4. While the bottom caramelises, butter the top of the bread. Flip over once the bottom has a nice amber colour.

5. Once both sides have toasted up, place the sandwich on your chopping board and cut in half.

