This is about to become your new favourite barbecue side

Welcome to our cookery series Three-Ingredient Recipe, where London chefs share the tastiest, simplest dishes they know. Today, Arbinder Dugal of new Punjabi restaurant Attawa (open for delivery in Dalston now) is taking charge.

Tandoori shakarkandi

With everyone in lockdown, and summer being in swing, I have come up with a simple recipe for a traditional sweet potato dish called tandoori shakarkandi, which you can create at home with your barbecue. This dish is truly addictive, once you have a little taste you will want more! It’s like umami flavour is hugging your taste buds.

What you need to buy

1. Sweet potatoes, 500g.

2. Chaat masala, 1 tsp.

3. A lemon.

What you need to do

1. Wash your potatoes thoroughly.

2. Roast them whole on the barbecue until they are tender on the inside and crispy on the outside.

3. Dice the potatoes. Toss in the chaat masala. Squeeze lemon juice on top and enjoy.

