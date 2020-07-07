Three-Ingredient Recipe: Bettina Campolucci Bordi’s chickpea omelette
A vegan-friendly staple that’s quick and easy to make
Bettina Bordi’s chickpea omelette
What you need
1. 70g of chickpea flour.
2. Half a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar.
3. Half a teaspoon of bicarbonate of soda (or baking soda).
What you need to do
1. Place the flour, vinegar and bicarb into a bowl. Add 125ml of water and a pinch of salt to season. Whisk together.
2. Heat a non-stick pan on the hob, drizzle a little oil in there if you have some, and pour in your ingredients.
3. Once cooked remove and fill with anything you have to hand – peppers and spinach make great textured and colourful fillings.
