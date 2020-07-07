Welcome to our cookery series Three-Ingredient Recipe, where chefs share the tastiest, simplest dishes they know. Today, Bettina Campolucci Bordi, founder of Bettina’s Kitchen , takes charge with a vegan-friendly omelette recipe.

Bettina Bordi’s chickpea omelette

What you need

1. 70g of chickpea flour.

2. Half a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar.

3. Half a teaspoon of bicarbonate of soda (or baking soda).

What you need to do

1. Place the flour, vinegar and bicarb into a bowl. Add 125ml of water and a pinch of salt to season. Whisk together.

2. Heat a non-stick pan on the hob, drizzle a little oil in there if you have some, and pour in your ingredients.

3. Once cooked remove and fill with anything you have to hand – peppers and spinach make great textured and colourful fillings.

