Welcome to our cookery series Three-Ingredient Recipe, where London chefs share the tastiest, simplest dishes they know. Today, Gabriel Pryce of Bodega Rita’s shares the secret to perfect salsa.

Burnt tomato salsa

‘Most of the food we eat at home is accompanied by salsas and hot sauces. I have tons of salsa recipes, some a lot more complicated than this, but you can still develop complex, layered flavours with a very simple list of ingredients. This is a simple, punchy burnt tomato salsa that would go well with pretty much anything, from grilled meats to scrambled eggs.’

What you need

1. 500g of the best tomatoes you can get.

2. Five cloves of garlic.

3. 100g dried guajillo chilli peppers.

What you need to do

1. Roast the tomatoes at 190C for one hour. Add the garlic for the last 20 minutes.

2. Once the tomatoes have burst and blistered thoroughly, turn the grill on hot and leave them under the grill for five minutes until they darken and burn a bit.

3. Remove the stems from the dried chillies and toast in a dry pan until they soften and blister.

4. Place everything in a blender or NutriBullet and blitz. If you want it smooth, blitz thoroughly. If you want it chunky, blitz all the dried chillies with a quarter of the tomato until smooth then pulse it with the rest to get your desired consistency.

5. Season with salt and pepper as you like, and if there is a lime about, add a squeeze.

