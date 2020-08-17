Three-Ingredient Recipe: Hot 4 U’s seaweed, fig and whole lemon tapenade

Welcome to our cookery series Three-Ingredient Recipe, where London chefs share the tastiest, simplest dishes they know. Today, the guys from delivery-only restaurant Hot 4 U show us a creative seaweed dish.

Seaweed, fig and lemon tapenade

‘Tapenade is usually made with finely chopped olives, but this twist uses seaweed. It goes amazingly with lemon sole.’

What you need



1. A whole unwaxed lemon.

2. Dried pepper dulse (seaweed), 100g.

3. Fig leaf oil, 200ml.

What you need to do

1. Place the whole lemon into a pot of boiling water for 15 minutes. Remove the lemon from the water, discard water and fill up the pot with fresh water again. Repeat the boiling process with the lemon eight times to remove nasty tannins.



2. Blend the lemon to a fine jam and reserve.



3. In a pan, heat some fig leaf oil (you can make this using 50 percent fig leaves and 50 percent oil, passed through a muslin cloth). Crumble in the pepper dulse and lemon jam and stir to a tapenade consistency.

