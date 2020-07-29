Three-Ingredient Recipe: Ioannis Grammenos’s oat energy bars

They’re supercharged snacks that you don’t even need to bake

Welcome to our cookery series Three-Ingredient Recipes, where London chefs share the tastiest, simplest dishes they know. Today, Ioannis Grammenos from Heliot Steak House gives us a recipe for super-filling no-bake snacks.

Oat energy bars

‘These bars are the perfect thing to have to hand for when a snack attack hits. They are very quick to prepare and are rich in protein and carbohydrates – meaning they will keep you full and give you all the energy you need to tackle your inbox.’

What you need

1. 1kg good-quality oats.

2. 360g chunky peanut butter.

3. 340g honey.

What you need to do

1. Line a baking dish with baking paper.

2. In a saucepan, heat the peanut butter and the honey, and mix until you combine both together.

3. Add the oats and mix well.

4. Remove from the heat and transfer to your lined tray, spreading the mixture out to create an even thickness.

5. Let it cool to room temperature, then place in the fridge for an hour to firm up fully. Cut into squares and enjoy. (Or, to spice the bars up, you can dip them in melted dark chocolate, add nuts or dried fruits like raisins, dates, pineapple or figs.)

