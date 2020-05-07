Welcome to our cookery series Three-Ingredient Recipe, where London chefs share the tastiest, simplest dishes they know. Today, Jon de Villa of Yuu Kitchen in Spitalfields is taking charge with a recipe for chicken asado, a traditional dish from his home in Manila. The recipe is enough to marinate 4-6 thighs.

Asadong manok (chicken asado)

‘Filipino barbecue is a really popular street-food classic in the Philippines and you always see crowds gathering around the smoky pits chatting and eating chargrilled and blistered sweet and sticky pork and chicken. It’s the kind of sauce that makes your fingers sticky as well as your lips, mouth, cheeks… and 7Up is often used in the marinade not just for the sweetness but also because it helps tenderise the meat.’

What you need to buy

1. 250ml soy sauce

2. 750ml of 7Up soft drink

3. Chicken thighs (skin on and bone in)

What you need to do

1. Mix the soy sauce and 7Up in a large mixing bowl.

2. Make incisions in the chicken thighs (around 3-4 slits on each side, depending on the size of thigh) and marinate in the fridge for a minimum of two hours and no longer than six as the chicken will be over-marinated and too salty.

3. Remove the chicken from marinade, pat dry (retain marinade) and place it on your barbecue, or a non-stick oven tray in an oven pre-heated to 180C, and finish under grill.

4. In a saucepan on a medium heat, reduce marinade until thick and syrupy (remove anything that might form on top) and pour over chicken. You can served with steamed rice and garnish with white sesame, chopped spring onion and a lime wedge.

