Welcome to our cookery series Three-Ingredient Recipe, where London chefs share the tastiest, simplest dishes they know. Today Keshia Sakarah, founder of Caribe at Pop Brixton, is taking charge with a guide to making West Indian snack plantain chips.

Green plantain chips

‘Green plantain is a super-versatile ingredient used in a variety of cooking throughout the Caribbean. I’ve chosen to make them into chips which is a staple snack found within West Indian households as well as stores and local markets. The first time I discovered them, my best friend’s grandmother from Guyana made them for us one day we were at her house. As I have here, she simply peeled and cut the fruit in the palm of her hand and placed them gently into the hot oil. Now I do the same at Caribe and this method is a simple reminder of how humble Caribbean cooking is.’

What you need to buy

1. One or two green plantains

2. 300ml vegetable oil

3. 1tbsp sea salt

What you need to do

1. Using a small knife, peel the outer skin of the green plantain, revealing the banana flesh inside.

2. Slice the plantain thinly on an angle to create oval-shaped discs, no more than 2mm in thickness.

3. Heat the vegetable oil in a pan to 140C.

4. Place the plantain chips in the oil in small batches, ensuring chips are separated as they are added to the oil.

5. Using a slotted spoon, remove from the oil and drain on kitchen paper.

6. Season with sea salt.

