Three-Ingredient Recipe: Will Bowlby’s boulanger potatoes

Welcome to our cookery series Three-Ingredient Recipe, where London chefs share the tastiest, simplest dishes they know. Today, Will Bowlby of Kricket is taking charge with a hearty potato dish that is perfect for this brief rainy interlude and serves two.

Boulanger potatoes

‘This is a humble recipe using homemade lamb stock, potatoes and onions. You can use any kind of stock, but lamb stock gives you a special flavour. Homemade stock can be frozen and used whenever you need. It is also lovely with some fresh thyme amongst the layers.’

What you need

1. Two medium-sized Maris Piper potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced to the thickness of a £1 coin.

2. Two medium-sized onions, peeled and thinly sliced.

3. 200ml lamb stock.

Also: a little unsalted butter and salt.

What you need to do

1. Sweat off your onions in a little butter, slowly until they turn soft, brown and caramelised.

2. In a small baking tin, around four inches in diameter and two inches deep, layer the potatoes and onions, seasoning each layer with a little salt.

3. Press down on the layers and pour in the lamb stock to cover.

4. Place in a preheated oven at 180C for 25 minutes. Remove from the oven, add a little more butter to the top and place back in the oven for 10 minutes until the top is slightly browned. Serve with a salad!

