Three-Ingredient Recipe: Will Bowlby’s boulanger potatoes
The Kricket chef’s version of a comforting French classic
Welcome to our cookery series Three-Ingredient Recipe, where London chefs share the tastiest, simplest dishes they know. Today, Will Bowlby of Kricket is taking charge with a hearty potato dish that is perfect for this brief rainy interlude and serves two.
Boulanger potatoes
‘This is a humble recipe using homemade lamb stock, potatoes and onions. You can use any kind of stock, but lamb stock gives you a special flavour. Homemade stock can be frozen and used whenever you need. It is also lovely with some fresh thyme amongst the layers.’
What you need
1. Two medium-sized Maris Piper potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced to the thickness of a £1 coin.
2. Two medium-sized onions, peeled and thinly sliced.
3. 200ml lamb stock.
Also: a little unsalted butter and salt.
What you need to do
1. Sweat off your onions in a little butter, slowly until they turn soft, brown and caramelised.
2. In a small baking tin, around four inches in diameter and two inches deep, layer the potatoes and onions, seasoning each layer with a little salt.
3. Press down on the layers and pour in the lamb stock to cover.
4. Place in a preheated oven at 180C for 25 minutes. Remove from the oven, add a little more butter to the top and place back in the oven for 10 minutes until the top is slightly browned. Serve with a salad!
