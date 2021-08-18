The Tokyo 2020 Paralympics kick off on August 24 and, as always, we are rooting for our London athletes to come home with at least one or two shiny medals. This year, for the sixteenth edition of the summer games, more than 220 Team GB athletes will compete across 19 sports. So you can brush up on who’s going for gold in the countdown to the tournament’s opening, we’ve picked three London Paralympians you should get to know now.

Vanessa Wallace, Tottenham

Vanessa Wallace is part of Team GB’s athletics squad. She’ll be competing in the shot put F34 – basically, she can throw a very heavy ball, very, very far. The 44-year-old was born with Ehlers-Danlos syndromes, which cause joint problems and affect leg mobility, and also suffers from dystonia, which can bring on muscle spasms and contractures. She started wheelchair racing in 2012 at the Haringey Wheelers club before switching to shot put in 2014. This is her second Paralympics – her debut was in Rio 2016 where she just missed out on a medal, coming in fifth place. Fingers crossed she’ll make the podium this year.

David Weir, Wallington

Okay, David Weir has been one to watch for longer than I have been alive. Also known as the ‘Weirwolf’, he was born with a spinal cord transection, preventing him from using his legs. He got into wheelchair racing aged eight and made his Paralympic debut in Atlanta in 1996, subsequently winning no less than ten Paralympic medals, including six golds, for various T54 races. He’s also won eight London Marathon titles, and he set up the Weir Archer Academy with his coach back in 2013 to support future Paralympic medallists. Some guy.

Thomas Young, Croydon

At aged 12, Croydon-born Thomas Young was diagnosed with neurofibromatosis type 1, a condition causing tumours to grow on nerve tissue and affect balance and coordination. His Team GB debut for sprinting came at the 2018 World Para Athletics European Championships in Berlin, where he won two gold medals in the T38 100m and 200m. Not bad for someone who’s only 21 years old, right? It’s safe to say we’re looking forward to seeing where he goes next.

The 2020 Summer Paralympic Games take place from Tue Aug 24-Sun Sep 5.

