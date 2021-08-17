An Islington pub could set a table football world record

The Euros might be a distant memory at this point, but it’s still not too late for it to come home. If, of course, by ‘it’ you mean table football.

Later this month, the Victoria Tavern in Islington will host a world record attempt for the most people playing table football in a 24-hour period – and you can be part of it. The pub's event will take place at 7pm on August 26 and aims to shatter the current record that was set in Mexico City in 2018, when 1,080 people played table football all at once.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Tavern (@victoriatavern7)

We know what you’re thinking: how will more than 1,080 people squeeze into a modestly sized Holloway pub with just four ‘foosball’ tables? Sneakily, the organisers of the record-breaking attempt – an app called Let’s Foos – are allowing anyone in the world to join in by downloading the free app and logging on. That means that technically, you could join in at home so long as you have a table and at least four participating players.

If you make it to the Victoria Tavern, players will be swapped every match to encourage the ‘social aspect’ of the game. The top three players will receive some snazzy medals and a place on the London Table Football Championship wall of fame, with the world record result announced at 8.15pm on August 27. Exciting stuff.

Fancy making table football history? You can purchase tickets for the Victoria Tavern’s event here for a tenner at 203 Holloway Rd, N7 8DL. The record breaking attempt takes place on Thurs Aug 26, with matches taking place from 7-11pm.

Here’s our guide to the best bars in London.

Beavertown Brewery is opening its first proper pub in Tottenham.