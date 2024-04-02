Three London train stations are officially the best in Europe

A new study has ranked the continent’s rail hubs based on Google review data – and several of London’s stations place highly

Right now, London’s train stations aren’t exactly in our good books. Plagued by strikes and delays, some of the capital’s stations are even the subject of ongoing controversy – it can be easy to forget that plenty of them are actually pretty great. In fact, a few of this city’s rail hubs are actually so decent that they’ve recently been named among the best in all of Europe.

A new study reckons that London has some of the best train stations in Europe. Luggage storage company Bounce trawled through Google review data to uncover which of the continent’s rail hubs have the highest ratings. We’re not sure who actually leaves Google reviews for train stations, but hey ho.

The highest rated London train station was actually a tie: Liverpool Street came fourth overall and apparently has a score of 4.3 out of five on Google. ‘Pool Street recently took its crown as London’s busiest rail hub – that’s a lot of satisfied travellers.

Both Victoria (also with a score of 4.3) and Waterloo also came fourth. A grand total of four stations took fourth spot in Bounce’s study (the other was Berlin’s Hauptbahnhof). Top of the pile overall came Amsterdam’s Centraal, which had a score of 4.5 out of five.

Bounce’s report also revealed the continent’s most popular train stations on social media. Liverpool Street topped that poll, with over 194,000 Instagram hashtags and 4,599 TikTok mentions.

Interested in finding out more? You can read Bounce’s full study here.

Time Out and London’s train stations

Some of the capital’s biggest rail hubs could be massively transformed over the next few years – and we’ve got all the updates here at Time Out. Waterloo could be getting a vast refurb, Liverpool Street is subject to some controversial redevelopment plans and St Pancras has plans to get even bigger.

