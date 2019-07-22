Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Three of the best car boot sales in London for secondhand bargains
By Alexandra Sims Posted: Monday July 22 2019, 1:30pm

Brixton Booty/ Facebook

Peckham Carboot

Embrace your inner Del Boy by rifling through trinkets and knick-knacks in a Peckham car park. Or head along to hawk your once-loved wares for a tenner (if you pre-book).
Harris Academy Peckham. Peckham Rye Overground. Sun Jul 28. £1 entry for buyers.

Brixton Booty

Coldharbour Lane will be home to a veritable goldmine of bric-à-brac at this sprawling sale. Sellers can turn up on the day; buyers should come ready for some hardcore rummaging to pin down that secondhand treasure. 
299 Coldharbour Lane. Brixton tube. Sun Jul 28. 50p entry.

Capital Carboot Sale Pimlico

Pimlico’s pitches are crammed with books, clothing, ceramics, jewellery, bikes and everything in between. Stalls can be hit and miss, depending on the sellers of the day, and you can pay £7 for entry from 10.15am for first dibs. 
Pimlico Academy. Pimlico tube. Sun Jul 28. £1 entry for buyers.

