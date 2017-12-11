Three of the best Hanukkah events in London this week

Free doughnuts and massive menorahs, that’s how to celebrate the Festival of Lights. Chag sameach!

Chanukah in the Square

A giant menorah will be lit in Trafalgar Square tonight by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, right beside the new Christmas tree. Go for the free doughnuts, stay for acapella group The Maccabeats. Unless you hate all things acapella: then run. Trafalgar Square. Charing Cross. Tue Dec 12, 5.30pm. Free.

Candle lighting at the Jewish Museum

Eat yet more free doughnuts while lighting the menorah at the Jewish Museum. While you’re there, learn how Jewish immigrants created iconic tube posters and classic British games in the ‘Designs on Britain’ exhibition. Jewish Museum. Camden Town. Until Dec 20, 4pm. Free, exhibition entry £8.50.

Islington Menorah Lighting

Get down to the sounds of the London Klezmer Quartet on Islington Green and munch on latkes from nearby kosher restaurant 1701 Kitchen. If you’re feeling brave, you can also walk on hot coals for charity. Oy gevalt! Islington Green. Angel. Sun Dec 17, 5pm-7pm. Free.

More great things do in London? Here's our guide to the best events in London this December and all the best things do in the city this winter.