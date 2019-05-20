Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Three of the meatiest food festivals for London carnivores
By Bobby Palmer Posted: Monday May 20 2019, 12:02pm

Three of the meatiest food festivals for London carnivores

Veganism may be en vogue, but London hasn’t given up on meat just yet, if these events are anything to go by.

Bull’s-Eye BBQ’s Meat Massage Joint

Walk in, pick your meat, and the on-site masseuses will rub and pound it for optimum tenderisation before slathering on some sauce ready for the barbecue. Meat is first come, first served, with 100 free cuts available on each day. Old Truman Brewery. Shoreditch High St Overground. Thu May 23-Fri May 24. Free.

Jerk & Beyond

Chicken wings coated in scotch bonnet and mango jam are the stars of the show at this Caribbean festival. As for the ‘Beyond’, expect cod fritters, plantain balls, curry crab and frozen daiquiris courtesy of Plantation Rum, plus DJs and dancers. Old Spitalfields Market. Liverpool St tube. Sat May 25-Mon May 27. Free entry.

Meat vs Fish vs Veg

Three major grub groups go head-to-head at this food fest, with four chefs giving each the gourmet treatment. You’re in it for the meat, which means eating juicy slabs from Galvin, The Frog, Hawksmoor and Bluebird. Flat Iron Square. London Bridge tube. Wed May 22. £25.

