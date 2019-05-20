Three of the meatiest food festivals for London carnivores

Veganism may be en vogue, but London hasn’t given up on meat just yet, if these events are anything to go by.

Walk in, pick your meat, and the on-site masseuses will rub and pound it for optimum tenderisation before slathering on some sauce ready for the barbecue. Meat is first come, first served, with 100 free cuts available on each day. Old Truman Brewery. Shoreditch High St Overground. Thu May 23-Fri May 24. Free.

Chicken wings coated in scotch bonnet and mango jam are the stars of the show at this Caribbean festival. As for the ‘Beyond’, expect cod fritters, plantain balls, curry crab and frozen daiquiris courtesy of Plantation Rum, plus DJs and dancers. Old Spitalfields Market. Liverpool St tube. Sat May 25-Mon May 27. Free entry.

Three major grub groups go head-to-head at this food fest, with four chefs giving each the gourmet treatment. You’re in it for the meat, which means eating juicy slabs from Galvin, The Frog, Hawksmoor and Bluebird. Flat Iron Square. London Bridge tube. Wed May 22. £25.

Feeling hungry? Check out our list of London’s best restaurants.

Find more great things to in London this month with our May guide.