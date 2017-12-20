Three things to do in London if you’re alone this Christmas

If you’re spending Christmas in London this year, there are some lovely ways to make the most of an unusually peaceful city. And if you’re alone and looking to spend time with others, these three organisations are bringing people together on Christmas Day.

Head to the pub

The good people at the Alexandra pub in Wimbledon are opening their doors on Christmas Day, offering anyone who’s going to be alone a free turkey roast and some beer or wine to wash it down with. There are no strings attached and there’s no need to sign up in advance. Cheers to that! The Alexandra. 33 Wimbledon Hill Rd. See Twitter for details.

Cycle through the streets

Anyone who fancies a cycle through the city can join this bike ride, which starts at 10am at the Cutty Sark Gardens and moves all the way up to Edgware Road. Stay for a couple of hours or spend the whole day cruising with the group, who’ll be stopping for lunch at the Beirut Cafe. Sign up here.

Connect with Community Christmas

Community Christmas links people who are able to offer older people companionship on Christmas Day together. Using an online search, those looking to spend the day volunteering can find events taking place nearby or can organise their own event for people in their community. There’s a whole list of London events which can be found here.

