Three wonderful ways to celebrate Earth Day in London this year

Free chocolate and hot cross buns are great, but they’re nothing compared to the primal call of Mother Nature. Right? Here’s what to do if you’re left at a loose end in London this Earth Day.

This open-air installation brings together the world’s leading ecological voices, including 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg and author Zadie Smith, and turns their thoughts into enormous, solar-powered LED signs. Somerset House. Temple tube. Tue Apr 16-Apr 29. Free.

Try kundalini yoga (‘the yoga of awareness’), let gong vibrations soothe your weary soul or down some medicinal cacao in a ‘sacred ceremony’ at this day of wellness workshops aiming to reconnect us with the planet. The London Edition hotel. Tottenham Court Rd tube. Mon Apr 22. £20.

State of the planet got you down? Check out photographer Kate Friend’s images of the 100ft waves which batter Nazaré in Portugal, before listening to a panel discussion on the optimistic future of renewable energy. Ace Hotel. Shoreditch High St Overground. Mon Apr 22. £5.

Image credit: Kate Friend.

