Three wonderful ways to celebrate Earth Day in London this year

By Bobby Palmer Posted: Tuesday April 16 2019, 12:19pm

Free chocolate and hot cross buns are great, but they’re nothing compared to the primal call of Mother Nature. Right? Here’s what to do if you’re left at a loose end in London this Earth Day.

‘Reduce Speed Now!’

This open-air installation brings together the world’s leading ecological voices, including 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg and author Zadie Smith, and turns their thoughts into enormous, solar-powered LED signs. Somerset House. Temple tube. Tue Apr 16-Apr 29. Free.

Earth Day with Wisdom Roundhouse 

Try kundalini yoga (‘the yoga of awareness’), let gong vibrations soothe your weary soul or down some medicinal cacao in a ‘sacred ceremony’ at this day of wellness workshops aiming to reconnect us with the planet. The London Edition hotel. Tottenham Court Rd tube. Mon Apr 22. £20.

‘Fuel’ by Kate Friend

 

State of the planet got you down? Check out photographer Kate Friend’s images of the 100ft waves which batter Nazaré in Portugal, before listening to a panel discussion on the optimistic future of renewable energy. Ace Hotel. Shoreditch High St Overground. Mon Apr 22. £5.

Image credit: Kate Friend. 

