Tickets go on sale Friday for Lesley Manville and Hugo Weaving in Tony Kushner’s new play

Screen greats Lesley Manville (pictured) and Hugo Weaving head up the must-see show in the new National Theatre season, ‘The Visit’ (Jan 31-Apr 4 2020). The great Tony Kushner’s first new play in aeons – he was busy doing stuff like writing the film ‘Lincoln’ – it’s an adaptation of Friedrich Dürrenmatt’s dark comedy about an immensely wealthy woman (recent Oscar-nominee Manville) who agrees to bail out her ailing hometown on the condition that the townspeople execute her ex-boyfriend (‘The Matrix’ and ‘The Lord of the Rings’ star Weaving).

It’s part of an exciting new season that also features Maxine Peake starring in Lucy Kirkwood’s new play ‘The Welkin’ (Jan 15-Mar 28 2020), about a woman sentenced to death in eighteenth-century Suffolk, Rafe Spall as a man squaring up to his father's legacy in Roy Williams and Clint Dyer’s ‘Death of England’ (Jan 31-Mar 7 2020), and a revival of Robert Lepage’s seven-hour epic ‘The Seven Streams of the River Ota’ (Mar 6-22 2020), brought back to mark the seventy-fifth anniversary of its subject, the bombing of Hiroshima.

Tickets go on sale on Friday October 11 at 9.30am.

