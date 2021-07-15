More details have been released for its immersive venue, The Kit Kat Club

The revival of Kander & Ebb’s classic musical ‘Cabaret’ starring Eddie Redmayne as the Emcee and Jessie Buckley as Sally Bowles has been trailed for months now, but finally we’re getting some concrete details and some moody official art (see above).

For starters we know when it starts its run: November 15! And we know when you can buy tickets: the general sale is 10am on July 22, although you still have time to sign up for priority booking, which lets you buy yours from noon on July 19.

Photograph: Andy Parsons

Most intriguingly, we have a lot more info on its venue, The Kit Kat Club. It turns out that it’s the Playhouse Theatre, down by Embankment, but heavily modified, with an intimate reduced capacity and drinks, dining and other entertainment available before the show. The general gist, we assume, is that the theatre has been turned into the club that the musical is set in.

One of the greatest musicals of the twentieth century, ‘Cabaret’ is set at a club in anything-goes Weimar Germany, where the Emcee presides over a roster of oddballs including Sally, an English singer of limited talents who starts a relationship with a young American against the backdrop of the Nazis’ rise to power.

Andy Parsons

Apparently a role Redmayne has coveted for yonks, the progressively more sinister Emcee is the polar opposite of his posh, clean-cut image and should show us a very different side to Herr Eddie.

The production will be directed by Rebecca Frecknall, best known for her revelatory take on Tennessee Williams’s ‘Summer and Smoke’.

You can sign up for more information and priority booking here.

