Dinner-seeking Londoners, we’ve just made your lives that little bit easier. Time Out has just launched our brand new list of the very best Indian and South Asian restaurants.

Written by our expert, journalist Shekha Vyas, the list spans Indian, Pakistani, Sri Lankan, Bangladeshi and Nepalese cuisines, with restaurants across the capital featured, from East Ham to Mayfair, via Croydon, Wembley Borough and Hounslow.

Number one in the list is Thattukada in east London. ‘Run by husband-and-team Biju and Preeti Gopinath, this hub for London’s Malayali community has been plating classic Kerala comfort food and festive feasts (such as a 30-course vegetarian spread for the harvest festival of Onam) for over a decade,’ writes Vyas. ‘Each dish is prepared lovingly by Preeti, and given its unique flavour by spice blends crafted in-house.’

Order the creamy coconut and tomato fish moilley curry, or mussel fry with black pepper and fennel if you take our advice and visit.

Other places to feature in the top 20 include Pakistani restaurant Lahori Nihaari – which like Thattukada is also in East Ham – as well as Tandoor Chop House in Covent Garden, Gujarati restaurant Asher’s Africana in Wembley, Rasa in Stoke Newington, Darjeeling Express in Soho, and Nepali restaurant Maya DD’s in Woolwich. Brick Lane’s Graam Bangla also features.

Read the full list here.

