Timothée Chalamet serenades Selena Gomez with Sinatra in an exclusive ‘A Rainy Day in New York’ clip

Everyone’s favourite tousled-haired thirst trap Timothée Chalamet shows off a new string to his bow in this clip from ‘A Rainy Day in New York’: crooning. The actor has a nice line in sub-Sinatra murmuring as he serenades Selena Gomez’s actress with a gentle take on Frank’s 1940 hit ‘Everything Happens to Me’. Take a look below.





In ‘A Rainy Day in New York’, Chalamet plays Gatsby Welles, a college student who travels down to the Big Apple with his aspiring journalist girlfriend Ashleigh Enright (Elle Fanning). Then her interview with a maverick film director (Liev Schreiber) runs hours over and he’s left pottering about doing what anyone would do in the circumstances: screen-testing for films, going to exclusive parties, playing some jazz. You know, standard stuff.



Then again, this is a Woody Allen movie – the filmmaker’s first since 2017’s ‘Wonder Wheel’ – and it’s very much a recognisably Allen world the two young lovebirds move in.

Once cinemas reopen, it promises to be a busy year ahead for Chalamet. He’s starring in a pair of eagerly awaited movies later in 2020: Wes Anderson’s ‘The French Dispatch’ and Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’.



‘A Rainy Day in New York’ is available to stream from Fri Jun 5.



