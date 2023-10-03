Tina Fey’s ‘Mean Girls’ musical is finally coming to London

[title]
A terrifying 20 years after the iconic film briefly looked like it would make Lindsay Lohan a global icon for the right reasons, Tina Fey’s musical adaptation of her own classic high school satire ‘Mean Girls’ is finally heading to the West End.
It’s pretty much a straight-up adaptation of the film, following as it does Cady Heron, a homeschooled 16-year old who starts high school for the first time in her life aged 16. Falling in with North Shore High’s ousiders, she hatches a plan infiltrate and destroy the titular bitchy cliche dubbed the Plastics… before becoming seduced by their power and popularity.
The musical ran for a couple of years on Broadway but was derailed by Covid and didn’t reopen post-pandemic. But by all accounts it was pretty darn good, with out colleagues at Time Out New York giving it a hefty four out of five (Broadway production pictured). The general feeling seems to have been that the songs – by Fey’s husband Jeff Richmond and lyricist Nell Benjamin – are not quite as funny as the script, but then that's okay because the script is very very funny indeed.
While the stage version may have closed in New York, a film version of the musical is due to hit screens early next, just a few months ahead of the West End premiere for ‘Mean Girls: The Musical’. A casting announcement is a long way off, but tickets will go on sale in November, with pre-sale access available if you sign up here.
‘Mean Girls’ is at the Savoy Theatre from June 2024.
