The postponed games are showing around town on big screens (which is more than you can say is happening in Tokyo)

The Tokyo Olympics were meant to run last summer in the Japanese capital and got postponed, as you probably know. Now they’re having another go, despite the host city being in lockdown and cases still rising around the world. There are no spectators and several Team GB members have already had to drop out after testing positive for Covid. So, not ideal. There’s still plenty of Olympiad action, though, from the glamorous (track and field, swimming), to football, to the usual oddball inclusions involving firearms, horses and parkour. Here’s where to settle down for the heptathlon.

Eccleston Yards | Photograph: George Whale

Eccleston Yards, Belgravia

A swish venue complete with deckchairs and a Moët & Chandon champagne bar might not exactly scream Mo Farah, but there are few more classy places to catch the Olympics this summer. It’s showing the rugger too, Johnno!

Eccleston Yards, 21 Eccleston Place, SW1W 9AZ. Olympics and British Lions screenings, Jul 21-Aug 8.

The Spark, Stratford | Photograph: Rory James

The Spark, Stratford

I mean, they couldn’t NOT show it, really, could they? The home of London’s last Olympics, nine years ago, the Stratford Olympic Park will be screening the current games. ‘Behind Pret’, as it helpfully says in its address details, the Spark is the dedicated screening space of the International Quarter London. It will be showing the Olympics, from the Opening Ceremony onwards, interspersed with film screenings.

The Spark, E20 1JN. More info here.

Lady Abercorn’s

Lady Abercorn’s Pub & Kitchen

This swankified pseudo-pub in the Andaz London at Liverpool Street has tons of atmospheric old-school features, if your vibe is more ‘Chariots of Fire’ than Laura Kenny. It’ll be showing Olympic events on a big screen.

Lady Abercorn’s, 40 Liverpool St, EC2M 7QN.

Paddington Central

You can lounge around a grassy amphitheatre to watch the Olympics and the Paralympics through to September 5, 9am to 8pm. There are plenty of food options, plus outdoor tables at Pergola Paddington and more.

Paddington Central, W2 6AE.

Westfield London

Ocean Outdoor is hosting a special Fan Zone outside Shepherd’s Bush’s mega-mall showing Olympic events every day. It will also feature a climbing wall and Fatima Whitbread. In that order.

Westfield London, Ariel Way, W12 7GF.

Canary Wharf

The Mammon Quarter (only joking, it’s really quite nice, actually) is running its regular summer outdoor big screens this year, and you can watch the Olympics in its relative quietude. There will also be action from Cricket The Hundred and the British and Irish Lions tour. There are lots of bars and eateries around the place too.

Canada Square Park and Cabot Square, E14.

Bluebird Chelsea

The chichi King’s Road eatery is showing Olympic coverage up to the Closing Ceremony on August 8 on its delightful terrace. Spenny refreshments will be on hand (it set a minimum £50 per person spend during important Euros matches – try that in a Wetherspoon’s).

Bluebird Chelsea, 350 King’s Rd, SW3 5UU.



