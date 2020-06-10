Tom Kerridge is launching a foodie take on the drive-in cinema trend in London

With the indoor kind still closed, drive-in cinema is swiftly turning into one of the buzz trends of the summer. The latest to take up residence in London’s bucolic outdoor spaces is Drive & Dine Theatre. It’s from the people behind Pub in the Park and boasts the input of top chef Tom Kerridge, so it’s one for cinephiles and foodies alike – albeit those with ready access to a car.



Drive & Dine is taking place at eight venues around the country, kicking off on July 7 in Bath and St Albans. The two London venues are Syon Park in Brentford and Selhurst Park, home of Crystal Palace FC, in SE25. Screenings will run at both from July 28 to August 2.



As you’d expect with a Michelin-starred chef and veteran of ‘Saturday Kitchen’ involved, the food is a bit next level. On the menu, to be pre-ordered ahead of time, are gourmet burgers, homestyle bean burritos and a picnic box so posh-sounding, it may come with its own family tree.



On the screening line-up are many of the usual crowd-pleasing suspects, including ‘Grease’, ‘Back to the Future’, ‘Mamma Mia!’, ‘Jaws’ and ‘La La Land’. There are more recent releases like ‘Knives Out’, ‘1917’ and ‘Le Mans ’66’ on the slate, too.

And if live comedy is your bag, Drive & Dine will also be hosting Mark Watson’s Carpool Comedy Club for two shows on July 31 (Selhurst Park) and two on August 1 (Syon Park).

Tickets for film screenings are £17.50 for adults and £7.50 for children and teens aged from two to 15. Comedy Club tickets cost £35 per adult. They’re on sale now via the official website.

